Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Dealing with broken collarbone
Oshie's injury has been clarified as a broken collarbone, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
A broken collarbone likely explains why Oshie has been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason. The winger should have enough time to get back to 100 percent prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign, though it will certainly be something for fantasy owners to monitor during training camp.
