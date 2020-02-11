Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Delivers power-play strike

Oshie scored a power-play goal on two shots and racked up five hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Oshie blasted a one-timer from the left faceoff circle with 3:01 left in the second period to round out the scoring in Monday's tilt. It was his second straight game with a power-play tally and boosted his season numbers to 21 goals and 41 points in 56 games. The 33-year-old has a chance to top the career-high 60 points he had in 2013-14 with St. Louis.