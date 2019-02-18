Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Departs with upper-body injury
Oshie has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ducks due to an upper-body injury, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Oshie managed one shot in 7:10 of ice time before departing. With the Capitals set to get right back in action Monday in Los Angeles, Oshie will be fighting an uphill battle to get back in the lineup without missing further game action. Expect an update on his status prior to that contest.
