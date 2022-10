Oshie recorded an assist, a plus-1 rating and one shot during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Oshie was banged up late in the preseason but appears to be back at full speed. The 35-year-old's offense should pick up once Washington's power play comes to life, but his even-strength deployment on the third line dulls some of the fantasy appeal he enjoyed in recent seasons.