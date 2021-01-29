Oshie registered an assist and two shots during Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders.

Oshie was pressed into service as a center given the absence of Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols), Lars Eller (upper body) and Brian Pinho (undisclosed) and played a key role in Washington's stunning turnaround from a 3-0 deficit following the first period. The 34-year-old should return to his usual place flanking Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana before too long, but may continue to be deployed as a center away from skilled forwards while the Capitals are short of bodies down the middle in the short-term.