Oshie (upper body) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie, who has missed the past three games, will sit out Washington's final three contests of the 2022-23 campaign. It's unclear at this time if he will need to undergo surgery. Head coach Peter Laviolette revealed Monday that the injury has been bothering Oshie for a while. The 36-year-old forward will finish the year with 19 goals, 35 points, 126 shots on net and 125 hits in 58 appearances.