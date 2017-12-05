Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Doubtful to play Wednesday
Oshie (upper body) did not skate at Tuesday's practice and is considered "very doubtful" to play Wednesday's game against Chicago, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
After struggling with injuries for much of last season, Oshie has not missed a game thus far in this campaign, so, assuming he doesn't go, Wednesday would mark his first. Fortunately for fantasy owners and the Capitals, the University of North Dakota alum continues to carry a day-to-day designation, indicating that this is not likely a serious injury.
