Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ends brief point drought
Oshie picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
He'd failed to collect a point in four straight games coming into Tuesday. Oshie now has 21 goals and 44 points through only 59 games, and despite the time he missed in November and December with a concussion, the veteran winger appears headed for his sixth career season with 50-plus points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...