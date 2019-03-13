Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ends brief point drought

Oshie picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

He'd failed to collect a point in four straight games coming into Tuesday. Oshie now has 21 goals and 44 points through only 59 games, and despite the time he missed in November and December with a concussion, the veteran winger appears headed for his sixth career season with 50-plus points.

