Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Exits practice early

Oshie (undisclosed) did not finish Tuesday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie was spotted leaving the ice with what was thought to be an equipment issue, but head coach Todd Reirden indicated that he was being held out for "precautionary reasons". The 31-year-old winger is still expected to play Wednesday against Chicago, so at this point there's no reason to be concerned about his availability for Oct. 2's regular-season opener.