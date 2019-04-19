Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Exits with injury
Oshie headed straight to the locker room after suffering an apparent upper-body injury in the third period of Thursday's Game 5 against the Hurricanes.
Oshie suffered the injury when he crashed face first into the boards after being contacted by Carolina's Warren Foegele from behind. The American winger writhed on the ice in pain before gingerly skating straight to the locker room. More information regarding Oshie's condition should surface ahead of Saturday's Game 5, but at this point it appears as though he may be in danger of missing extended time.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Contributes two points•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Returns to practice•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Getting breather ahead of playoffs•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sparks comeback attempt•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Records third career 25-goal season•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Gearing up for Saturday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...