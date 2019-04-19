Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Exits with injury

Oshie headed straight to the locker room after suffering an apparent upper-body injury in the third period of Thursday's Game 5 against the Hurricanes.

Oshie suffered the injury when he crashed face first into the boards after being contacted by Carolina's Warren Foegele from behind. The American winger writhed on the ice in pain before gingerly skating straight to the locker room. More information regarding Oshie's condition should surface ahead of Saturday's Game 5, but at this point it appears as though he may be in danger of missing extended time.