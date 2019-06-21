Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Expected for training camp
Oshie (collarbone) is expected to be healthy in time for training camp in September, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Postreports.
Oshie suffered a broken collarbone on April 18, but Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan indicated his recovery is going well and they expect him to be good to go for preseason. It may take some time for the 32-year-old winger to get back into form, but his fantasy upside as a top-six forward on an offensively talented team remains high even coming off an injury, so keep him in mind for your drafts.
