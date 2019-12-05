Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Extends point streak to four games

Oshie collected an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Oshie sent a cross-ice pass to John Carlson, who converted for his second goal of the game. Oshie has posted a goal and six assists during a four-game point streak. For the year, the 32-year-old has 22 points, 58 shots and 43 hits in 30 appearances.