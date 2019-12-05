Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Extends point streak to four games
Oshie collected an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Oshie sent a cross-ice pass to John Carlson, who converted for his second goal of the game. Oshie has posted a goal and six assists during a four-game point streak. For the year, the 32-year-old has 22 points, 58 shots and 43 hits in 30 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.