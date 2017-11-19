Oshie finished with a goal and an assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The 30-year-old winger has points in three straight and seven points in his last seven contests. A dependable 50-point player over the last few seasons, Oshie has a good chance to meet or exceed that mark, so make sure he's in your lineup every night.

