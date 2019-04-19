Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Facing extended absence
Following Thursday's 2-1 Game 4 loss to the Hurricanes, coach Todd Rierden told reporters Oshie (upper body) will be out "for quite some time," Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Unfortunately this news comes as no surprise, as it was obvious that Oshie was likely dealing with a significant injury when he was writhing on the ice in pain after being boarded by Carolina's Warren Foegele in the third period of Thursday's loss. Foegele was only assessed a minor penalty for the hit, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face supplemental discipline from the NHL. The Capitals have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Oshie's injury or a potential timetable for his recovery, but at this point it's safe to assume he'll miss the rest of the conference quartefinals at a minimum.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...