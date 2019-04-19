Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Facing extended absence

Following Thursday's 2-1 Game 4 loss to the Hurricanes, coach Todd Rierden told reporters Oshie (upper body) will be out "for quite some time," Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Unfortunately this news comes as no surprise, as it was obvious that Oshie was likely dealing with a significant injury when he was writhing on the ice in pain after being boarded by Carolina's Warren Foegele in the third period of Thursday's loss. Foegele was only assessed a minor penalty for the hit, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face supplemental discipline from the NHL. The Capitals have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Oshie's injury or a potential timetable for his recovery, but at this point it's safe to assume he'll miss the rest of the conference quartefinals at a minimum.