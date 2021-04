Oshie scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Oshie had a hand in Alex Ovechkin's second-period tally, then scored one of his own just 19 seconds later. Both goals came with the Capitals working a two-man advantage. The 34-year-old Oshie is up to 29 points (12 goals, 17 helpers), 74 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-6 rating through 39 contests.