Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Fills the stat sheet in Game 4
Oshie scored a power-play goal, added two assists and picked up 10 penalty minutes in Game 4, a 6-2 win over Vegas on Monday.
You name it and Oshie did it in Game 4. Not only did he put up three points, he scored two of them on the power play and picked up a game misconduct in a scuffle with Deryk Engelland. Nights like this don't come easy in any NHL game, let alone in a Stanley Cup Final contest. Put simply, Oshie was huge for anyone who started him.
