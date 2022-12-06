Oshie scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 win over the host Oilers.

The goal snapped a four-game point drought. Oshie, who has a minus-7 rating during his past four outings, generated a game-high eight shots and added two hits during the road victory. Look for the 35-year-old to keep rolling as the Capitals wrap up their six-game road trip Wednesday against struggling Philadelphia, which is 2-6-2 over the last 10 games.