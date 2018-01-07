Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Five-game pointless streak

Oshie has zero points and a minus-3 rating in his last five games.

His lack of production wasn't due to a lack of trying, as he's averaged 17:14 of ice time each game, including 3:21 on the power play, while firing 14 shots on goal in that span. Oshie's still on pace for over 50 points for the fifth consecutive season, but until he shakes this slump, it'll be tough to summon him in most formats. The Blues travel to Washington on Sunday afternoon, which provides a tough matchup to get back on the saddle for Oshie, since goaltender Carter Hutton has won three straight and posted a .940 save percentage over his last three contests.