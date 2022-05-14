Oshie scored a power-play goal on seven shots, added six hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Oshie swatted the puck in with 1:03 left in regulation, though the Capitals would go on to lose in overtime. The 35-year-old was arguably their best player in the first-round series loss, potting six goals with one assist, 22 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating in six appearances. That's encouraging production after he was limited to 25 points in 44 contests in an injury-riddled regular season.