Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Four points in last two games

Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Oshie has two straight, two-point games and 26 points in 34 games. That's a 62-point pace if he stays healthy. But that's the rub with Oshie -- he struggles to stay on the ice. But so far, so good. Keep trotting him out there -- the Caps are incredibly opportunistic in the offensive zone and Oshie is a big part of that.