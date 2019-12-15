Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Four points in last two games
Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Oshie has two straight, two-point games and 26 points in 34 games. That's a 62-point pace if he stays healthy. But that's the rub with Oshie -- he struggles to stay on the ice. But so far, so good. Keep trotting him out there -- the Caps are incredibly opportunistic in the offensive zone and Oshie is a big part of that.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.