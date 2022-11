Oshie (lower body) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie worked on the first power-play unit during the session. He also took part in line rushes with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Those are both encouraging developments, but coach Peter Laviolette isn't sure yet if Oshie will be ready to return from a 12-game absence Wednesday against Philadelphia.