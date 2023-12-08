Watch Now:

Oshie (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Oshie has been out of action for the club's last six contests due to his upper-body injury. It's been a difficult start to the season for the veteran winger, as he has registered a mere two points in 17 appearances while averaging 16:40 of ice time. In order to suit up against the Rangers, Oshie will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely mean Hendrix Lapierre is returned to the minors.

More News