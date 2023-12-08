Oshie (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Oshie has been out of action for the club's last six contests due to his upper-body injury. It's been a difficult start to the season for the veteran winger, as he has registered a mere two points in 17 appearances while averaging 16:40 of ice time. In order to suit up against the Rangers, Oshie will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely mean Hendrix Lapierre is returned to the minors.