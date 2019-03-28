Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Game-time call
Oshie (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie was absent from the Caps' game-day skate and saw his spot in the lineup go to Andre Burakovsky. Additionally, Oshie was replaced on the top power-play unit by Tom Wilson. If the 31-year-old Oshie is unable to give it a go, the team could struggle to replace his productivity, as he notched seven points in his last eight outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...