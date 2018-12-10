Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Game-time decision Tuesday

Oshie (concussion) will be a game-time call ahead of Tuesday's tilt against Detroit, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie -- who has missed the previous 11 games due to injury -- will need to wait to see how he responds to the game-day skate Tuesday before the team makes a decision on his availability. Prior to getting hurt, the winger tallied just one goal in his previous four outings, despite logging 19:53 of ice time per game that included 3:55 with the man advantage. In order to play Tuesday, Oshie will need to be activated off injured reserve.