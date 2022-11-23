Oshie (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

After missing the last 11 games with a lower-body injury, Oshie has been a consistent participant in practice in recent days --skating on the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano and practicing with the top power-play unit --raising hopes that he could be activated off the injured list as early as Wednesday. Check back prior to puck drop for official word, but fantasy managers should prepare for Oshie returning in the near future.