Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Game-time decision

Oshie (illness) will be a game-time call against the Islanders on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie has just one point in his last six games despite averaging 19:27 of ice time, which includes 5:15 with the man advantage. The winger's inability to find the back of the net certainly isn't for a lack of trying, as he registered 15 shots in those six outings. The 32-year-old remains on track to top the 30-goal mark but will need to start scoring soon.