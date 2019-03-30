Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Gearing up for Saturday's contest

Oshie (illness) is expected to play Saturday against the Lightning, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Oshie is projected to reprise his top-six role opposite Jakub Vrana and as the right flanker to Evengy Kuznetsov. Naturally, he'll see action on the power play as well, with Oshie averaging a whopping 3:22 of ice time in that spot this season -- coincidentally, that's exactly the amount of man-advantage rink run he saw in 2017-18.