Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Gearing up for Saturday's contest
Oshie (illness) is expected to play Saturday against the Lightning, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.
Oshie is projected to reprise his top-six role opposite Jakub Vrana and as the right flanker to Evengy Kuznetsov. Naturally, he'll see action on the power play as well, with Oshie averaging a whopping 3:22 of ice time in that spot this season -- coincidentally, that's exactly the amount of man-advantage rink run he saw in 2017-18.
