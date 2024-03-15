Oshie scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Oshie's goal was less a product of his own work and more a result of good fortune, as Joey Daccord's clearing attempt bounced off the forward and in for the opening goal. This was Oshie's third game back from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for seven contests. He's up to 11 tallies, 19 points, 78 shots on net, 63 hits, 40 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 41 appearances. The Capitals have used a multitude of line combinations, but Oshie should be good for top-six minutes and power-play time as long as he can stay healthy.