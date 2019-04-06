Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Getting breather ahead of playoffs

Oshie (rest) is expected to miss the regular-season finale against the Islanders on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Barring a late lineup change by coach Todd Rierden, it appears that Oshie's regular-season campaign will come to a close with the winger having compiled 25 goals and 29 assists -- including 14 power-play points -- over 69 games. The crafty offensive contributor should be a key factor in the opening playoff series against the Hurricanes.