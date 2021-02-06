Oshie was given a maintenance day Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie's availability for Sunday's matinee against the Flyers does not appear to be in jeopardy, but check back prior to puck drop for confirmation. The 34-year-old forward has posted no points, one shot and a ghastly minus-6 rating in his last three games while filling in for Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) as the second-line center, so the Capitals can only hope the added rest gets him back to normal.