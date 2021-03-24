Oshie (personal) was back on the ice Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie missed Tuesday's practice in what was deemed a "maintenance day", but joined his teammates in their final full practice before Thursday's contest against the Devils. The 34-year-old may be slotted in once again at the third-line center spot if Lars Eller (lower body) is out of the lineup, which does limit his short-term fantasy appeal due to suboptimal even-strength linemates, so keep expectations in check until he regains his coveted spot in the top six.