Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Good to go
As expected, Oshie (undisclosed) will play Wednesday against Chicago, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie exited Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons, but he was always expected to be available for Wednesday's contest. He'll skate on Washingon's second line with Lars Eller and Jakub Vrana against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Exits practice early•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ready for 2019-20 campaign•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Expected for training camp•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Dealing with broken collarbone•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not expected back in postseason•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Facing extended absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.