Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Good to go

As expected, Oshie (undisclosed) will play Wednesday against Chicago, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie exited Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons, but he was always expected to be available for Wednesday's contest. He'll skate on Washingon's second line with Lars Eller and Jakub Vrana against the Blackhawks.

