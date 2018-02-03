Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Handed $5,000 fine

Oshie was assessed a $5,000 fine for cross-checking Penguins defenseman Kris Letang in Friday's road game.

This fine obviously amounts to pocket change for Oshie, but it reportedly is the maximum amount permitted under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Having dodged a suspension, fantasy owners can look forward to playing Oshie as normal Sunday against the Golden Knights. However, he is having a bit of a down year with 12 goals and 18 assists representing his total through 45 games, as compared to his .82 points-per-game clip in 2016-17.