Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Handed $5,000 fine
Oshie was assessed a $5,000 fine for cross-checking Penguins defenseman Kris Letang in Friday's road game.
This fine obviously amounts to pocket change for Oshie, but it reportedly is the maximum amount permitted under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Having dodged a suspension, fantasy owners can look forward to playing Oshie as normal Sunday against the Golden Knights. However, he is having a bit of a down year with 12 goals and 18 assists representing his total through 45 games, as compared to his .82 points-per-game clip in 2016-17.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...