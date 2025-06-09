Oshie, who didn't play in 2024-25 due to a chronic back injury, announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

Oshie spent the first seven years of his career with St. Louis, followed by a nine-year stint with Washington, ultimately helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. The 2005 first-round selection (No. 24 overall) racked up 302 goals and 393 assists over 1,010 career regular-season games between the two clubs. The right-shot winger also earned 34 goals and 69 points over 106 career playoff outings.