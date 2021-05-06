Oshie (personal) scored a hat trick on seven shots -- including two power-play goals -- in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Oshie channeled his emotions into a powerful performance in his return to action following the death of his father. He potted two power-play goals in the second period -- the first just 12 seconds into the frame -- and finished off the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third. This performance elevated Oshie up to 21 goals, pushing him past past the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in the past six seasons. He's showing no sign of slowing down at age 34.