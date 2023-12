Oshie (upper body) is looking to practice Friday and could be an option against the Rangers on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie has already missed the last five games and is slated to be out for at least one more. It's been a disappointing start to the season for the veteran winger, as he has managed just one goal and one assist in 17 contests. At this rate, Oshie will likely miss the 20-goal threshold for the third straight season.