Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Hot hand on the power play

Oshie scored a pair of power-play goals on four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Oshie opened the scoring with his first power-play goal just over two minutes into the game and added another with the man advantage midway through the third period. The 32-year-old has now found the scoresheet in seven of his first nine games, with six goals and eight points. Injuries have plagued Oshie at times in his NHL career, but he should be a good bet for another 25-30 goals with good health.