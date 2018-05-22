Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ices Lightning with two goals

Oshie scored the opening goal in Game 6 and finished Tampa Bay with an empty-netter, helping his team claim a 3-0 win on Monday.

Monday marked Oshie's first two goals of this series, and they couldn't have come at a better time with the Capitals' backs against the wall. Tampa Bay hasn't been able to stop Oshie from scoring, as he's posted at least one point in five of six contests, but his first five points in this series had all been assists. But at this point, the Capitals don't much care how Oshie finds the scoresheet as long as he does; they'll almost certainly need him to produce in Game 7 to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.