Oshie (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Flyers.

The Capitals were already missing Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (lower body) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol) going into Saturday's game. Oshie's injury leaves the team with only 10 forwards left in the lineup. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go in the regular-season finale Tuesday versus the Bruins.