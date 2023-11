Oshie scored his first goal of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

Oshie tied the score 2-2 in the second when he backhanded a rebound from the slot that beat Devon Levi. The 36-year-old winger has just two points in 16 games. It's a far cry from his 35 points in 58 games last season. The end is near for Oshie.