Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Lands on injured reserve
Oshie (concussion) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Oshie has been sidelined since Nov. 14, it can probably be safely assumed his placement on IR was retroactive, which means he could still be available as early as Saturday's clash with Columbus. With Oshie and Tom Wilson (concussion) both out of action, Andre Burakovsky will get the first-line assignment with Alex Ovechkin.
