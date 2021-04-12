Oshie scored twice, including one power-play goal, and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 8-1 victory over Boston.

Oshie got the Capitals off and running 7:33 into the game, one-timing a shot past Daniel Vladar with the man advantage. He added his second of the night midway through the third period, swatting a Lars Eller pass out of mid-air for his first multi-goal outing in nearly two months. Oshie completed the three-point night just three minutes later, assisting on Eller's second goal of the night. The 34-year-old Oshie enjoyed a terrific week, collecting four goals and three assists in five games.