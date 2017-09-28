Oshie was benched by coach Barry Trotz after a hard collision into the boards Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Trotz told reporters he was simply being extra cautious during the preseason contest, but doesn't anticipate Oshie is anything less than 100 percent. The 30-year-old signed a huge eight-year, $46 million contract with Washington during the summer, so losing him for anything length of time would be a significant setback for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals.