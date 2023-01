Oshie scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Oshie put the Capitals on the board late in the second period, deflecting in a goal off an Erik Gustafsson shot. This was Oshie's fifth goal in his last nine games. The 36-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 73 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests this season.