Oshie tallied a goal and added four shots during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Oshie's 11th goal of the season snapped a five-game point drought. The 36-year-old has managed six goals and seven points over his last 16 games since returning from an upper-body injury, but fantasy managers would probably like to see Oshie cash in on the power play with a bit more regularity.