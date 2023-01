Oshie tallied a goal, four shots and two hits during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Oshie has three points -- all goals -- in five games since returning from an upper-body injury on Jan. 3. The 36-year-old hasn't managed to register a helper in his last 16 games, but some positive regression is in store as long as he can log regular minutes on the top power-play unit alongside the likes of Alex Ovechkin.