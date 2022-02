Oshie (upper body) might make the trip for Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie has been sidelined since mid-January with an upper-body injury, but it looks like he could be ready to make his return to the lineup sooner rather than later. The 35-year-old vet has been limited to just 18 games this season due to injury, picking up 13 points over that span