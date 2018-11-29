Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Misses another skate

Oshie (head) had an opportunity to skate in practice Thursday, but he was kept off the ice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie doesn't appear to be showing much progress from a head injury that he sustained in a Nov. 14 loss to the Jets. Remember, we're talking about a player with a history of concussions, so the Capitals will handle this situation delicately, though Oshie remains on the active roster rather than injured reserve.