Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Misses morning skate

Oshie did not take the ice for morning skate due to illness, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie's status for the evening contest against the Hurricanes has yet to be determined, but coach Todd Reirden will likely comment on that following the session. Andre Burakovsky skated in his spot and would likely receive the top-six promotion if he can't go, while Chandler Stephenson would likely join the lineup.