Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old Oshie may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up. For now, he is still considered day-to-day.